MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Kaliningrad Region boasts a robust and self-sufficient infrastructure in both energy and transportation, supported by strategic sea defenses and territorial protection forces prepared to counteract any potential unfriendly actions by NATO, according to Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov. He is the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s committee on budget and financial markets and a senator representing the region.

"Despite obstacles imposed by Lithuania, the transit of sanctioned cargoes continues seamlessly via sea routes. The ferry line remains actively operational. The region's power supply system is independently established, a move initiated by presidential instruction even before the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, a liquefied natural gas terminal is in place, capable of supplying gas to the region and neighboring areas should restrictions occur," Shenderyuk-Zhidkov explained.

He emphasized that the region’s economy remains resilient and functions successfully. Kaliningrad’s security is further reinforced by the Baltic Fleet, which provides reliable protection. Moreover, efforts are underway to form territorial defense detachments dedicated to safeguarding local facilities.

Nikolay Patrushev, a presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board, issued a stark warning in an interview with TASS. He stated that NATO exercises are currently simulating scenarios involving the seizure of Kaliningrad and preemptive strikes against Russian nuclear arsenals near the borders - highlighting the heightened security concerns surrounding the region.