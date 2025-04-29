Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region leave five civilians injured

BELGOROD, April 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out drone strikes on three districts in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, leaving five civilians injured, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces continue targeting the civilian population. Another five civilians have suffered injuries. Two men were injured in a drone strike on a car in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky District. They traveled to the Shebekino Central District Hospital on their own; one of the men was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel injuries to his head and arm, and the other one with a barotrauma," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, another drone attack on a car was reported in the Borisovsky District, where a woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition with numerous shrapnel injuries to her stomach and upper arm.

Another drone conducted a strike on a car parked along the road connecting the settlements Krasnaya Yaruga and Otradovka. Two men who were standing beside the car suffered shrapnel injuries to their legs, Gladkov added.

The governor said earlier that a Ukrainian drone strike on a car along the road connecting Graivoron and Ilek-Penkovka had killed two civilians, leaving another three injured.