MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The US can be seen taking a more pragmatic approach to the Ukraine conflict these days, a far cry from the narratives put forward by former president Joe Biden, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Representative of President Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on his X page.

"The United States is moving beyond the misleading narratives of the Biden administration. Honesty and realism are replacing spin and illusion. True peace must prevail," Dmitriev wrote, commenting on US Vice President JD Vance's statement in an interview with blogger Charlie Kirk that continued military action in Ukraine poses a threat of nuclear escalation.

Vance also noted that the "mainstream media" prognosticates a Russian defeat and the return of territories to Ukraine if the conflict drags on for several more years, but he believes such forecasts are far-fetched.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to US President Donald Trump's recent call for Russia to halt strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, reiterated that Moscow remains ready to begin talks with Kiev without preconditions. He stressed that this willingness had been reaffirmed multiple times by the Russian side.