Putin arrives in Volgograd, to meet with Lukashenko

VOLGOGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, where he will meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

The two leaders will also take part in the Great Legacy - Shared Future forum of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Ahead of the 80th anniversary of Victory, they will pay tribute to Stalingrad defenders at the Mamaev Hill memorial.

In the evening, the president will meet with Volgograd Region governor Andrey Bocharov.