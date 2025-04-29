Russia’s victory in special op prerequisite for peace in Europe — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s victory in the special military operation will ensure peace in Europe and promote a fair world order, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The completion of the special military operation with Russia’s victory is the first step toward lasting peace in Europe and the future new global world order which will be based on mutual respect and justice, on sustainable development," he told the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon.

According to Medvedev, this is the only way to ensure a bright future. "And our partners who represent the majority of peoples on Earth – the global South, East, Asia, Africa, and Latin America - share this view," he emphasized.

He noted however that the world order cannot be changed overnight. "Changing the global world order will probably require years, if not decades. But we must do this. Otherwise we will not be able to survive," he added.