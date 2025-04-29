Trump acknowledges US, Europe, Kiev to blame for Ukraine conflict — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has in fact acknowledged that the US, Europe and the Kiev regime are to blame for the Ukraine conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Everything has once again turned upside down for European politicians because the current US President has found the courage and blamed the conflict not on Russia, which was the case for years. However, for obvious political reasons, he put the blame on his predecessor [Joe Biden]," Medvedev pointed out in a lecture at the Knowledge First educational marathon.

According to him, "in fact, this means acknowledging that the responsibility lies with" with the US, Europe and the Kiev regime.