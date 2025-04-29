Russia-EU relations not salvageable, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia has nothing to talk about with anyone in the EU because it’s filled with Russophobic office drones incapable of thinking for themselves, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said during an educational lecture marathon.

"In my opinion, our relations with Europe have passed the point of no return. Unfortunately, there is no one to talk to about anything in the Old World. Even compared to their predecessors, European leaders have simply degenerated and lost any standing. Instead of striking personalities and strong leaders they’ve got some technocratic figureheads, and they’re all ardent Russophobes," he said.