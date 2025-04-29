Trump’s team inspires hope for US-Russia talks — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is a bright person with a team of professionals, which gives rise to hopes for substantial talks between Russia and the US, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The current US administration is different from the Europeans. As is known, Donald Trump has bright and paradoxical character traits, but we cannot deny that his team is made up of professionals and charismatic individuals. This gives us cautious hope for the possibility of negotiations," he noted in a lecture at the Knowledge First educational marathon.