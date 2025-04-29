No specifics from Kremlin about participation of North Korean servicemen in Victory Parade

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has redirected a question as to whether North Korean forces that helped liberate Russia's borderline Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops will take part in the Victory Parade in Red Square to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"I cannot tell you for sure. This must be clarified by the Defense Ministry," the Kremlin official replied to a question on the matter when speaking with reporters.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea, its leader Kim Jong Un, and units of the Korean People’s Army for their help in liberating the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian military.