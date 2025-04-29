MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The authorities in Kiev are unlikely to uphold the ceasefire proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as evidenced by the Zelensky regime's repeated actions that undermine trust, military expert Vitaly Kiselev stated on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

"I am confident that the ceasefire, which is supposed to coincide with the V-Day celebrations, will be violated," Kiselev asserted. "Regrettably, there is little hope that the Ukrainian authorities will allow this day to pass peacefully and quietly. Unfortunately, I believe this will not happen."

Kiselev also recalled that Kiev has launched extensive attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians. He pointed out that Zelensky's regime is being encouraged by several Western countries to escalate the conflict further.

President Putin has announced a truce to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, effective from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. According to the Kremlin, "all hostilities will be paused during this period."

This marks the second such ceasefire; previously, Putin declared a truce on the eve of Easter, which was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (GMT+3) on April 21. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire approximately 4,900 times during that period.