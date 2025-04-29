Ukrainian strikes injure 86, kill 12 Russian civilians over week

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Eighty-six residents from several Russian regions have sustained wounds and 12 individuals, including a child, have been killed over the past week as a result of strikes by Ukrainian troops, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, told TASS.

"Over the past week, 98 civilians suffered from Nazi shelling attacks, with 86 people wounded, including four minors. Twelve people were killed, including a child. In all, Ukrainian armed formations have fired at least 1,918 rounds of munitions at civilian targets on Russian soil over the past seven days," he said.

Miroshnik clarified that over the past week, the Belgorod Region and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics have been subjected to the most intensive attacks by the Ukrainian army, with the highest number of injured civilians recorded in these regions. He noted that most frequently the enemy opened fire on these Russian regions using NATO-caliber artillery, including with cluster munitions, FPV drones, assault unmanned aerial vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian diplomat added that over the week, Ukrainian troops have increased the number of attacks on civilian facilities in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region. "During the week, up to 50 drone attacks were recorded daily. The Ukrainian army used the drones to set fire to residential buildings and civilian structures," Miroshnik specified.