DONETSK, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Ukrainian army deployment site with a powerful FAB bomb near the Bogatyr settlement in the south Donetsk area, security services told TASS.

"Our servicemen hit the temporary deployment site of Ukraine’s 23rd separate mechanized brigade with an aerial bomb equipped with a unified glide/adjustment module. Ukrainian losses: 50 servicemen were killed and 43 others were injured," the sources said.