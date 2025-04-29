Lavrov, Thailand’s Foreign Minister discuss economy, coordination within BRICS

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Thai counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa, enhancing trade and economic relations, as well as coordinating efforts within the BRICS framework, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported following their meeting at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

The two sides "aligned their positions on key issues related to the development of Russian-Thai cooperation, including advancing political dialogue, enhancing trade and economic ties, and promoting humanitarian exchanges, as well as discussed the coordination of efforts within BRICS and other international platforms."

"A mutual exchange of views took place on current international and regional issues. The ministers agreed to continue their mutually beneficial contacts," the statement said.