Kremlin aide calls for reforming UN

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The United Nations needs to be reformed to be adjusted to the changed world order, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told TASS.

"The West categorically refuses to acknowledge that despite their scenarios, the world in changing. The unipolar West-centric world is ending. Multipolarity is taking its place," he said. "We believe that a reform of the United Nations is a logical consequence of the process of the formation of a new order. The UN Security Council may be changed based on the interests of the entire world community."

According to Patrushev, countries of the global majority, which have been ignored by the West for decades, are now actually forming the economic and political agenda. The popularity of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is growing, he added.