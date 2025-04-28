MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. In an interview with TASS, Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board, announced that the Russian Navy may soon welcome cruisers named Donetsk and Lugansk.

"New Russian vessels should honor the heroes and significant events of the special military operation," Patrushev stated. "For instance, I foresee the possibility of naming cruisers after Donetsk and Lugansk."

He underlined that this initiative represents "a logical continuation of our glorious tradition and pays tribute to the heroic actions of those who defend the Fatherland.".