Kiev unlikely to be able to guarantee that its army will observe ceasefire — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has little influence on its own armed units, so, it can hardly guarantee that Ukrainian troops will observe the May truce, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have seen this more than once that the Kiev regime cannot control all of its armed units. So, naturally, the Kiev regime is unlikely to guarantee that the Ukrainian army will be committed to this ceasefire," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He stressed that the May truce is a gesture of good will on the part of Russia.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11 on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany). The decision, according to the president, was made for humanitarian reasons. Moscow called on Kiev to follow suit but warned that in case it violates the truce, the Russian armed forces would respond appropriately.