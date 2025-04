MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia has strong positions and is disposed towards peace, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Certainly, it is important that Russia has a strong position. We dispose towards peace and positive movement forward," Dmitriev said.

Plenty of disinformation is currently around Russia but the Russian position can most often be communicated even to the most challenging opponents with the negative sentiment, he added.