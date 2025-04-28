MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Soldiers the Democratic People's Republic of Korea together with the Russian military personnel participated in the liberation of the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian army, according to a footage available to TASS.

In the footage, soldiers of the Korean People's Army take part in combat operations, act together with Russian units, and study destroyed enemy's military equipment.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the battle-hardened relations of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation between Russia and North Korea would successfully develop in all directions. On April 26, the Russian army defeated of a group of Ukrainian militants who had invaded the Kursk Region.