Plans for Ukraine can only be discussed in closed mode — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia sees a huge number of media publications about US President Donald Trump's plan for a settlement in Ukraine, but such issues can only be discussed in closed mode, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"There is a huge number of publications. But some public discussion of all these nuances is impossible. It is possible only in a closed mode," Peskov emphasized, answering the relevant question.

"If and when such reports are true - that rarely happens", he concluded.