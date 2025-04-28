US, Russia exchange information, including on May truce — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. Russia and the US are exchanging information, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow notified Washington about the ceasefire planned for the period from May 8-11.

"We are exchanging information through the appropriate channels," he said.

Russia announced it will be halting hostilities for humanitarian reasons from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. Moscow believes that Kiev should do the same and warned it would give a proportionate response if Ukrainian formations violated the ceasefire.