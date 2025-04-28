SIMFEROPOL, April 28. /TASS/. As Russia prepares to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its victory in the Great Patriotic War, concerns about provocations and attacks from Ukraine under Vladimir Zelensky are emerging, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma member from Crimea and member of the parliamentary committee on security, told TASS, citing Zelensky's perceived disregard for historical memory and respect for his ancestors.

In anticipation of the celebrations, President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire intended to facilitate humanitarian efforts. This truce will be in effect from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 until 12:00 a.m. on May 11 (GMT+3), as confirmed by the Kremlin press service.

Sheremet characterized Zelensky's actions as a betrayal of his heritage, declaring, "For Zelensky, who has turned his back on the memory of his ancestors and continuously sacrifices the Ukrainian people, these sacred dates hold no significance. He is like a beast that has once tasted human blood and cannot cease its rampage. While he may publicly express interest in the truce and a swift resolution to the conflict, in reality, he will clandestinely continue to engage in provocations, striking at civilian infrastructure and populations with lethal Western weaponry."

Historical context of ceasefire violations

In the past, Russia has witnessed Ukraine's repeated ceasefire violations. In 2025, following two established ceasefires, Russian authorities reported violations by Ukraine upon their conclusion. Notably, on March 18, former US President Donald Trump proposed a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days. President Putin received the proposal positively and issued a corresponding command to the military. However, between March 18 and April 16, Ukrainian forces conducted strikes on energy facilities across 15 Russian regions, employing drones and artillery systems, including HIMARS rocket launchers.

Additionally, Putin declared another truce prior to Easter in a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. This ceasefire was to last from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 (GMT+3) until 12:00 a.m. on April 21 (GMT+3), totaling 30 hours. During this period, the Russian Defense Ministry reported approximately 4,900 ceasefire violations attributed to the Ukrainian armed forces. The ministry indicated that Ukrainian forces persisted in attacking Russian positions and civilian targets in border regions such as Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, and Crimea.