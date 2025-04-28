Duma chairman doubts Zelensky to agree to Victory Day truce

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin doubts that Vladimir Zelensky will agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed truce from May 8-11 in honor of Victory Day.

"I doubt that Zelensky will be amenable to the truce, supporting the decision of our president. But as for the Ukrainian people, I think that they understand the situation and will support President Putin in this decision," he said in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to Volodin, if Zelensky does not recognize the Victory Day, that should not serve as a reflection of the sentiments of the entire Ukrainian people. "Many people will remember their loved ones on this day. They will commemorate Victory Day. And so will European countries, even though the European Union is trying to ban representatives of Western states from coming here," he added.

The Russian army, on orders from President Vladimir Putin, will stop hostilities from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11 for humanitarian reasons.