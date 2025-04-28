MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany underscores Russia's commitment to a swift resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, according to Igor Korotchenko, a military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, who was speaking to TASS.

"Russia is motivated by humanitarian considerations and a spirit of goodwill," Korotchenko stated. "By declaring a ceasefire during this significant anniversary, it reaffirms its dedication to negotiating a settlement to the Ukrainian conflict that aligns with Russian interests."

He noted that this truce was proposed at a moment when Russian troops had successfully liberated the Kursk Region and were advancing against Ukrainian forces along the front lines.

Earlier, the Kremlin's press service announced that, by presidential decree, the Russian Armed Forces would halt hostilities from midnight on May 8 until midnight on May 11 for humanitarian reasons.