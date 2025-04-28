Obstacles facing Russia should serve as catalyst for growth — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that people should not be discouraged by the problems facing the country today, and should instead view them through the lens of opportunity and potential for progress.

"The challenges we face are not a reason to delay action, but should rather serve as a stimulus to more dynamically address the challenges of the country's long-term development. That's why it's so important that you work intensively in all important areas. Every single one," Putin said, speaking at the Council of Legislators.

He noted that these include improving the quality of life of Russian families, demographic issues, strengthening the economy, technological independence, supporting business and entrepreneurial initiatives, developing regions, cities and towns, improving civil society institutions, and issues related to preserving Russia's cultural and historical heritage.

The head of state said that the legislative agenda is already packed with matters of security, defense capability, countering external challenges and risks, issues he said deserved special attention.

Putin highlighted a law on technological policy, which calls for developing full-cycle production using domestic solutions. The president said that the legal framework for an advanced, fast-growing creative industries sector had been established.

"Whole packages of legislative acts are aimed at solving the most relevant, urgent problems of concern to citizens, including combating cyberbullying and illegal migration. New measures are being introduced to support families with children, and the indexation of pensions for working pensioners has been restored. In total, about 200 socially significant laws were adopted in 2024," he said.

The president also mentioned a legislative package aimed at tweaking the fiscal system. "I mean, first of all, the transition to a fairer distribution of the tax burden," Putin said. He noted that additional legal conditions have been created to attract investment in the restoration and revival of cultural heritage sites.

However, the Russian leader acknowledged that many challenges remain. "There is still a lot of work left here. I ask you to continue this work together with the government, the expert and the business communities," Putin urged.

Local government reform

A new law on local self-government and its role in the unified system of public authority is especially important for the municipal community, Putin said. "It seems to me that we have taken a very right step here. I repeat, these are just some examples of truly large-scale systemic legislative initiatives from various fields of law and regulation," the head of state summed up.