Russia’s Medvedev blasts ‘unacceptable’ attempts to reinterpret UN Charter principles

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said the world is facing "unacceptable" attempts to rethink the key principles of the UN Charter.

The official, who also is chairman of the United Russia party, made the statement in an address to the participants of an international conference called "On the Significance of the Victory over Nazism. Lessons Learned from the Establishment of the UN."

"We are currently witnessing unacceptable attempts to rethink the key principles of the UN charter, destroy the system that laid the foundations of the post-war world order and became a unique platform for direct and constructive international cooperation," Medvedev said.

According to the official, the conference brought together representatives of political parties, the research community, public organizations and diplomatic corps from different countries.

"You are set to hold comprehensive discussions of the historical role of the victory over Nazism in the Second World War. It was thanks to this most important event that the largest international organization to date, the United Nations, was established in 1945," he said.

"The victory of the anti-Hitler coalition was not only a testament to the unparalleled courage and unity of the people. It defined the foundations of a just world order, which was then enshrined in the UN Charter. They are respect for each other's sovereignty, determination to resolve disputes by peaceful means and much more. And, of course, the most important principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of a country and equality and self-determination of peoples. Later on, these postulates were reflected in a number of key international documents," Medvedev stated.