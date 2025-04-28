MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. An international investigation needs to be carried out into the Ukrainian army’s crimes against the Orthodox Church and its followers, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for crimes committed by the Kiev regime said.

"I think this is one area that will require its own international investigation, given the cruelty carried out against people and violation of their religious beliefs," he said, commenting on the destruction of the Gornal Monastery in the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army.

"The Gornal Monastery is only a part of it. We will dedicate one report specifically to the damage caused to the Orthodox buildings, the Orthodox Church, and the people who are parishioners of the Orthodox Church, and we will try to identify the scale of these crimes," said Miroshnik.

Believe me, it is enormous. We have hundreds and hundreds of confirmations of the fact that this is a direct consequence of the state policy of the Kiev regime."

The Gornal Monastery was founded in 1671 by the hieromonks of the Ostrogozhsky Divnogorsky monastery. Since August 2024, the monastery has been under constant Ukrainian shelling. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said that the Ukrainian strikes were targeted at the churches and monasteries of the Russian Orthodox Church.