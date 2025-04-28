Trump wants to cut US foreign spending while advocating peace in Ukraine — lawmaker

SEVASTOPOL, April 28. /TASS/. Ending the conflict in Ukraine is important for the United States as it will allow it to cut foreign spending and allocate more funds to solving accumulated problems in the country, and this is exactly what US President Donald Trump is guided by when he inclines Kiev to peace talks, Dmitry Belik, a member of the Russian State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

Earlier, Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky at a meeting with him on April 26 in Rome sought additional arms supplies, but behaved more calmly than before and announced readiness to make a deal. Trump said that in the next few days, the US administration is likely to "learn a lot" about how to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. The US leader also believes that Zelensky is ready to drop the demand for the return of Crimea to Ukraine.

"The American president's interest in ending the Ukrainian conflict is certainly there, and it is based on many factors. First of all, it is about solving the internal problems of the US, whose previous administration channeled fabulous sums to support Ukraine. Redirecting resources, solving economic problems is no small part of Trump's policy," Belik told TASS.

He noted that also the US president seeks to act as a peacemaker at the global level, as well as implement ambitious campaign promises.

"Trump will insist on ending the conflict. But it should be understood that the peace plan proposed by Washington is tailored to the interests of the United States," Belik added.