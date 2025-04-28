MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, cautioned during a news briefing that the Kiev regime appears inclined to orchestrate violent provocations on its own territory. This development coincides with ongoing diplomatic efforts between Russia and the United States to explore potential avenues for conflict resolution.

"Today, we observe a troubling trend," Miroshnik stated. "As Russia and the United States continue their dialogue to identify peace settlement options, the risk of provocations by the Ukrainian side increases. Historically, Kiev has a pattern of staging false flag operations within its borders, often resulting in the deaths and injuries of its own citizens. Moreover, independent investigation into such incidents remains nearly impossible under current circumstances."

The diplomat highlighted that Kiev "actively employs the tactic of staging crimes on its own territory, orchestrating killings and injuries of its own citizens to broadcast graphic scenes of violence to Western audiences, then blaming Russia and its troops."

Miroshnik emphasized, "Instructions and permissions to violate international humanitarian law are issued by Ukraine's political leadership and go unchallenged by their patrons and sponsors, who closely monitor and support the Kiev regime’s actions in this territory." He further noted that "the co-organizers and supporters of the Kiev regime are making blatant attempts to obstruct any efforts to initiate international investigations into the crimes committed by Ukrainian forces. This pattern is evident across numerous international platforms."