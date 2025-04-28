Rubio recounts Paris meeting on Ukraine held in the spirit of Russia-US talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told him that a recent Paris meeting on resolving the Ukraine conflict was held in the spirit of Russia-US talks.

"We got the impression that our American counterparts now have a better understanding of Russia’s stance on the situation around Ukraine. We hope that this will help them during their dialogue with Kiev and individual European countries," Lavrov shared in an interview with Brazil’s O Globo. "US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed me of the engagements he had in Paris on April 17 later the same day. He noted that the discussion was held in the spirit of the Moscow-Washington consultations," Russia’s top diplomat said.

During recent contacts with senior US officials, Russia "provided the details of the root causes and genesis of the Ukrainian crisis," and "explained the parameters necessary for its final settlement, with due regard for Russia’s legitimate interests, primarily in the sphere of security and human rights," he added.

On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Rubio and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris. According to the Elysee Palace, the "constructive talks" helped to "converge positions" on resolving the Ukraine conflict. During their visit, Rubio and Witkoff also met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, German Chancellor’s Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Ploetner, and the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak.