Zelensky will have to lift ban on talks with Russia to restart them — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will have to lift the legislative ban on talks with Russia in order to restart them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Brazil’s O Globo.

"It was Kiev which withdrew from the negotiating process in April 2022. It acted this way at the request of its Western curators. In September of the same year, Vladimir Zelensky outlawed all talks with Russia. This piece of legislation remains in force. It must be cancelled. Otherwise, talks cannot resume," the top diplomat told the newspaper.

The foreign minister pointed out that in his recent interview with CBS, Zelensky once again opposed the negotiations. As Lavrov recalled, Zelensky said in that interview that he could not trust Russia and negotiations with it.