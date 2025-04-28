MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Between January and March 2025, Ukrainian strikes resulted in the deaths of 292 civilians and left 1,197 others injured within Russian territory, according to a report by Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for crimes committed by the Kiev regime.

"In this period, Ukrainian attacks caused at least 1,489 verified civilian casualties: 292 civilians, including five minors, were killed, and 1,197 individuals, among them 63 children, were wounded," Miroshnik stated.

He highlighted that since the end of February 2022, at least 21,002 civilians have fallen victim to actions by Ukrainian forces. "Of these, 14,287 were wounded, including 880 minors, and 6,715 were killed, among them 218 children," Miroshnik stated.

The significant surge in casualties recorded in the latter half of March is directly linked to Kiev’s efforts to impede peace negotiations, as well as the collapse of the agreement on a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure. "During this period, the Ukrainian side deliberately carried out a series of targeted attacks on crowded areas, causing heavy civilian casualties," the Russian diplomat concluded.