KURSK, April 28. /TASS/. Sudzha and other areas in the Kursk Region which were earlier liberated by Russian forces still come under regular Ukrainian attacks, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"Those sectors [of the Kursk Region] which we have liberated, and even Sudzha itself, are still being shelled using weapons of all types that the enemy has at its disposal," the commander said.

Commenting on the humanitarian situation in the region’s border areas, Alaudinov recalled that Russian troops had pre-emptively evacuated hundreds of civilians from the combat zone there.

On March 13, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Sudzha, a key Ukrainian hub and stronghold in the bordering Russian region, by Russia’s Battlegroup North.

The Ukrainians launched a massive assault in the Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that ousting the enemy from Kursk border areas would pave the way for a continued Russian offensive in other sectors of the line of engagement, "bringing closer the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime." The head of state extended his congratulations and gratitude to Russian troops over the liberation of the Kursk Region.