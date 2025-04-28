MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia has foiled Kiev's plans to open a new corridor for strikes on key Russian facilities outside the special military operation with drones, Rodion Miroshnik, the Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

Commenting on the Russian Defense Ministry's statement that more than 100 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted and destroyed over the Bryansk Region, the diplomat said: "The attempt to open a new corridor for strikes on key facilities was blocked by our air defenses."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 115 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 102 over the Bryansk Region.