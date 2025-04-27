Lavrov, Rubio exchange views on Russia-US relations

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties continued a fruitful exchange of views on the key aspects of Russia-US political dialogue, which has significantly intensified recently," the statement reads.

The top Russian and US diplomats agreed to maintain contact at all levels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting on Friday, which was their fourth one this year. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the conversation, which lasted three hours, was "constructive and quite useful.".