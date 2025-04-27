Lavrov, top US diplomat discuss importance of launching talks to achieve peace in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call have highlighted the importance of strengthening conditions to launch talks on achieving peace in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The focus was on the Ukraine crisis. As a follow-up to the April 25 conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, the foreign minister and the secretary of state emphasized the importance of consolidating the emerging prerequisites for launching talks in order to agree on a reliable path to long-term sustainable peace," the statement reads.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian president was ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions.

The April 25 meeting between Putin and Witkoff was their fourth one this year. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the conversation, which lasted three hours, was "constructive and quite useful."