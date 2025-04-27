Lavrov says sent to Rubio, UN list of Kiev’s attacks on Russian energy facilities

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he sent to the United Nations and personally to USA Secretary of State Marco Rubio a list of violations of the moratorium of strikes on energy facilities by the Ukrainian side.

In an interview with the CBS television channel, the top Russian diplomat noted that despite Vladimir Zelensky’s stated support for US President Donald Trump’s proposal on a 30-day moratorium of strikes on energy infrastructure, the Ukrainians violated it "several hundred times."

"I sent to Marco Rubio and to the United Nations the list of those attacks. It's really very, very telling and eloquent.," he said.

The top Russian diplomat stressed that unlike the Ukrainian side, Russia "never violated this commitment of President Putin."

On moratorium on targeting energy infrastructure

On March 18, Trump proposed that both sides of the conflict refrain from targeting energy infrastructure for 30 days. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed and immediately gave the Russian military the appropriate orders. Vladimir Zelensky later declared that Ukraine also supported the proposal.

However, Ukraine launched attacks on Russian energy sites from March 18 to April 16 in 15 regions. They are the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Krasnodar and Kherson regions, Crimea, and the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

The strikes were carried out with drones and various types of artillery, including the HIMARS. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kiev has not actually complied with the moratorium, and attempts to attack the Russian energy sector are ongoing.