Putin, Trump ‘are masters of their own schedule’ — Lavrov about their potential meeting

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that it is up to the Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States to decide where and when they can potentially meet.

"Look, the presidents are masters of their own destiny and of their own schedule. I heard President Trump say that he is planning to be somewhere mid-May, and that after that he would be suggesting some dates. I cannot add anything else," he said in an interview with the CBS television channel when asked about prospects for their meeting.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow always is willing to meet with those who are ready for dialogue. "President Putin repeated this thousands of times. When we met in Riyadh, together with President Putin's Foreign Policy Advisor Yury Ushakov, with Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz, the American colleagues clearly stated that the US policy is based firmly on US national interests," he stated. "They understand that the Russian policy led by President Putin is also based on Russian national interests, and that it is the responsibility of great powers to make sure that whenever those national interests do not coincide, and this is in most of the cases, this difference should not be allowed to degenerate into confrontation."

"And that's what dialogue is for," he went on to say. "But they also added that when the national interests of two countries or more countries coincide, it would be stupid to miss an opportunity to translate this coincidence into some material mutually beneficial projects. This is absolutely our position.".