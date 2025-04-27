US never asked Russia to refuse from strategic partnership with Iran — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The United States has never requested that Russia revise its relations with Iran for the sake of making its ties with America better, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS.

"There was never any request like this," he said when asked there Russia would be willing to sever relations of strategic partnership with Iran at the United States’ request if this would help improve relations with Washington.

Touching upon the negotiating process between the United States and Iran on the latter’s nuclear program, the top Russian diplomat noted that Russia welcomes this dialogue. "We would be certainly ready to help if both parties believe this is going to be useful. And they know that we are ready," he emphasized, adding that Moscow is not going to meddle into the US-Iranian talks.

"We are not putting our nose in the negotiations between the two countries, one of which is not Russia. And I said very clearly, I believe," he said.