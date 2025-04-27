Europeans, Zelensky want to use Trump’s peace initiative to make Kiev stronger — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The European and Vladimir Zelensky want to make an instrument for making Ukraine stronger out of US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that this is not the US leader obviously wants.

"You know what [EU foreign policy chief] Kaja Kallas and [NATO Secretary General] Mark Rutte said about the ceasefire and the settlement? They bluntly stated that they can support only the deal which at the end of the day will make Ukraine stronger, would make Ukraine a victor. So if this is the purpose of the ceasefire, I don't think this is what President Trump wants. This is what Europeans, together with Zelensky, want to make out of President Trump's initiative," he said in an interview with CBS.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the Russian side has learnt such lessons at least three times. "The deals, similar to the one which we are discussing now, were broken by the Ukrainian regime with the strong support from European capitals and [US former President Joe] Biden administration," he went on to say. "If you want a ceasefire just to continue supply arms to Ukraine, so what is your purpose?".