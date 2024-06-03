Liberation of small villages often important for offensive — DPR head

DONETSK, June 3. /TASS/. Small localities in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), such as the recently liberated village of Umanskoye, are often located on highlands and therefore are important for further offensive, the head of the republic Denis Pushilin has said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Umanskoye is a small village, but at the same time it should not be underestimated from the military point of view. It is located 11 kilometers west of Avdeyevka and is one of the communities on the way of our advancing armed forces. It should be noted that every village, every settlement is important from the military point of view, because villages and communities were built on highlands. Respectively, they constitute an operational component in planning attacks and building defense lines," Pushilin said.

The regional leader positively assessed the advance of the Russian military, noting that it increased security for the region's communities.

"Of course, we are waiting for the full liberation of the DPR territory. We are waiting for the creation of a buffer zone to begin full-scale reconstruction and relaunch the economy," Pushilin concluded.

On June 2, the Russian Defense Ministry declared the liberation of Umanskoye by the battle group Center.