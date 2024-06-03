Russian troops destroy 51 Ukrainian army observation posts in Kherson area over day

GENICHESK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed 51 Ukrainian army observation posts in the Kherson area over the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Monday.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units delivered a series of powerful strikes against manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault, 15th operational assignment and 38th marine infantry brigade in areas north of Rabotino, Zherebyanki, Novopokrovka and Antonovka. The enemy lost 14 drones, 51 observation posts and 4 equipment depots," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 2 that the Battlegroup Dnepr had destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops, 6 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours.