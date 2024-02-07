Public in West should know how Kiev kills civilians with West’s arms — top Russian senator

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian embassies in those Western countries that supply weapons to Kiev must inform the citizens of such donor nations how the weapons bought and supplied with their taxes are being used to target and kill innocent civilians, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament, or "senate") Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"It’s crucial for people in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the US and the Czech Republic to be made aware of how their taxpayer money is being spent on lethal weapons, which are then sent to Ukraine. With their tacit consent, such weapons are used against civilians and civilian infrastructure facilities such as hospitals, schools and buses," the senate speaker emphasized.

She expressed confidence that the majority of citizens in such countries would condemn weapons supplies if they were fully informed about how they are being used. "National parliaments are certainly to blame because they make decisions and approve funding for the weapons that they allow to be used against [innocent] civilians. This happens all the time," Matviyenko stressed.

Commenting on the Federation Council’s newly passed declaration stating that those Western countries that have been supplying weapons to Ukraine are directly responsible for the deaths of Russian civilians, the upper house chairperson noted that it was not enough to just forward the document to the respective parliaments of the weapons supplying countries, but stressed that Russian embassies should also be involved in the task of "conveying this [critical] information to the citizens of those countries."