No 'unity' in NATO's position on Middle East conflict — Russian Foreign Ministry's source

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. NATO has been unable to take a clear position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict; as there is a schism within the Alliance on this issue, a source from the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS commenting on the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting on November 28-29.

"Brussels speaks very cautiously regarding the Middle East, where a month-and-a-half-long bloody escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to many thousands of casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure," the source said. "There is clearly no unity. NATO’s vaunted staunchness is showing cracks here," he told TASS.

"Time is running out. NATO, which lays claims to global responsibility, will have to clearly state whether it is on the side of war or peace," the source emphasized.

According to him, the alliance "actively advocates itself as a global player, ready to act everywhere, '360 degrees' on security issues, while claiming the role of an ‘honest broker’ in global affairs." "As a clear advantage over other international structures, it singles out the ability to 'speak with one voice,'" the source pointed out. "It openly brags about this. It cites as an example its position on Ukraine, which the bloc undertook to unconditionally support 'for as long as it takes', in fact, to the last Ukrainian."