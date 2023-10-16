Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack plane in past day

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters and a Su-25 attack aircraft over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighters and a Su-25 attack plane in areas near Arkhangelskoye in the Kherson Region, Dmitrovka and Zvonetskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repel 10 Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repelled ten Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repelled in their active operations ten attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger, 32nd, 44th and 115th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Novoyegorovka in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces also struck manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 112th territorial defense brigade, 14th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Kupyansk and Petrovskoye, the ministry said.

"The enemy lost as many as 85 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, a D-20 artillery gun and two 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery systems," the ministry specified.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 65 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the 67th mechanized brigade and Azov 12th special operations brigade [the Ukrainian Azov nationalist regiment is outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization] were repelled by well-coordinated operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses amounted to "65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck and two D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russian forces also inflicted damage by firepower on Ukrainian troops and military hardware near the settlements of Torskoye, Serebryanka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry added.

Russian forces repulse 10 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed ten Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery fire repulsed ten attacks by the Ukrainian army’s assault groups near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian attack aircraft inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault, 53rd, 93rd and 110th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Kurdyumovka, Belaya Gora and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

Kiev loses 460 troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 460 enemy troops and destroying three tanks and two armored vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost as many as 460 personnel killed and wounded, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles and 12 motor vehicles. In counter-battery fire, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, two D-20 artillery guns and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces also obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized brigade near the city of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminate over 70 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, eliminating over 70 enemy troops in the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th and 72nd mechanized brigades and 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Novomikhailovka, Ugledar and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to over 70 personnel, two motor vehicles, a Giatsint-B howitzer and a Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy 55 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Zaporozhye area, destroying roughly 55 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 55 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun and a Gvozdika motorized howitzer, the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian ammo depots in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Zelyony Gai and Alekseyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, two [enemy] ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack near Verbovoye in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire repulsed an enemy attack near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry said.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the area of the city of Kherson and the settlement of Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region, two ammunition depots were destroyed. In addition, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group was thwarted on Korabelka Island," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 Ukrainian personnel, 12 motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and an electronic warfare station, the ministry specified.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depots in Khmelnitsky Region over past day

Russian forces destroyed missile/artillery and aviation fuel depots of the Ukrainian army in the Khmelnitsky Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"An P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar station was destroyed near the settlement of Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Near the city of Khmelnitsky and at the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsky Region, missile/artillery armament and aviation fuel depots were obliterated. In addition, a signal center was destroyed at the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava Region," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 119 areas, the ministry reported.

Russian air defenses intercept two HIMARS rockets, destroy 31 Ukrainian UAVs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. They also destroyed 31 unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye, Belogorovka, Vasilevka and Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kamenskoye and Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Alyoshki and Krynki in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 491 Ukrainian warplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,919 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,673 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,163 multiple rocket launchers, 6,788 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,356 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.