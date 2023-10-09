US continues to maintain nuclear test infrastructure — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, October 9. /TASS/. The US authorities slow down the enactment of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, while also continuing to maintain its military nuclear infrastructure, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on Russia’s criticism to the US Department of State position on Treaty.

"This is yet another display of Washington’s policy, based on the principle of ‘what is allowed to the US is not allowed to other countries.’ The US is the last state to lecture others regarding the threats to the Treaty’s and the global nuclear test ban regime," Antonov said, according to the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel.

"For over 25 years, Washington has been slowing down the enactment of the Treaty, refusing to ratify it. While declaring its adherence to the moratorium on nuclear tests in words, the Administration continues to maintain its military nuclear infrastructure, including the test site in Nevada, in full operational readiness," the envoy added.