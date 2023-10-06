Putin to hold talks with Iraqi PM Al Sudani on October 10 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on October 10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"On October 10, there will be negotiations. An official visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Al Sudani will take place," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov specified that "there will be Russian-Iraqi negotiations, there will also be a working breakfast with Mr. Al Sudani."

According to him, then, on October 11, Putin and the Iraqi Prime Minister will take part in the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week. "Already on October 11, President Putin and Al Sudani will take part in the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week," Peskov said.