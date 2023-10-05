Kiev loses 170 troops in Kupyansk area over past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Kupyansk area, killing and wounding roughly 170 enemy troops and destroying four pickup trucks and two US-made howitzers over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery inflicted damage in their active operations on manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault, 14th and 115th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Timkovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The enemy lost as many as 170 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, four pickup trucks, two US-manufactured M109 Paladin howitzers and a D-30 field gun in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry specified.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades were repelled by well-coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 80 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian forces also inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 210 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in interaction with aircraft and artillery repelled two attacks by Ukrainian formations in areas near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Pervomaiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost as many as 210 personnel killed and wounded, four armored vehicles, six motor vehicles, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system, Akatsiya and Gvozdika motorized artillery guns and a D-20 howitzer, the ministry specified.

Russian forces also struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it added.

Russian forces destroy over 80 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed over 80 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 58th and 72nd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Urozhainoye, Nikolskoye and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and repulsed an attack by the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost over 80 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a Pion self-propelled gun," the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminate over 35 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces eliminated over 35 Ukrainian military personnel in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, aircraft and artillery struck manpower and equipment of the 65th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. They destroyed over 35 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed two French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery guns, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two D-30 howitzers and an Msta-B howitzer in the Zaporozhye direction in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminate 45 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 45 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"As many as 45 Ukrainian personnel and two motor vehicles were destroyed in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted on the Ukrainian army by firepower," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Kirovograd Region

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kirovograd Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"An ammunition and armament depot of the Ukrainian army was obliterated near the settlement of Bogdanovka in the Kirovograd Region," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 107 areas, it said.

Russian air defenses intercept JDAM smart bomb, eight HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted a JDAM guided air bomb and eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted a JDAM bomb and eight rockets of the US-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 27 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Twenty-seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Kremenets and Berestovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novaya Zburyevka and Proletarka in the Kherson Region, Pologi and Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Tavolzhanka in the Kharkov Region and Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy over 7,500 military drones in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed over 7,500 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 484 aircraft, 250 helicopters, 7,518 unmanned aerial vehicles, 440 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,334 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,160 multiple rocket launchers, 6,658 field artillery guns and mortars and 13,809 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said.