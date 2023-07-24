US-led coalition’s planes violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-16 and one pair of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day," he said.

According to Gurinov, as many as 15 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Apart from that, in his words, the Russian reconciliation center continues to monitor the ceasefire between the opposing parties. "During the day, two shelling attacks on the positions of Syria’s government army were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates," he added.