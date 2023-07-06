Risk of sabotage at south Russian transport infrastructure remains high — envoy

KRASNODAR, July 7. /TASS/. The risk of sabotage acts and drone attacks targeting transport, fuel and energy infrastructure remains high in Russia’s Southern Federal District, the Russian president’s envoy to the district has said.

"In the Southern Federal District, drone attacks are becoming more and more noticeable and deliberate in nature. They are becoming a real hazardous factor that poses a threat to the population. Facilities of the transport infrastructure and the fuel industry are becoming the priority targets for these attacks," Vladimir Ustinov said on Thursday during a meeting chaired by Russian Security Council Chairman Nikolay Patrushev in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar.

"We all remember the explosion of a cargo truck on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022," he continued. "Although we have managed to prevent other large-scale sabotage attacks of this kind, the risk remains very high."

In his words, drone attacks are regularly registered on the territory of Sevastopol and the Republic of Crimea, as well as in the republics of Adygea, the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region.

The official added that the number of crimes of terrorist nature in the district has grown to 232 over the past year. The number of crimes that involved the use of weapons and ammunition grew by 15% in 2022, with 445 such cases registered.