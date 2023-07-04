Russian forces destroy Ukrainian mortar, M777 howitzer in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, July 4. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed four pieces of Ukrainian watercraft, a 120mm mortar and a US-made M777 howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Tuesday.

"In the Kherson direction, units of the battlegroup Dnepr destroyed four pieces of enemy watercraft near the city of Kherson, a 120mm mortar team with ammunition, killing four and wounding three Ukrainian soldiers, and an M777 howitzer with ammunition, killing four and wounding two Ukrainian personnel," the spokesman said.

In the island zone near Sofiyevka, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot and an Msta-B howitzer with ammunition. In the Kakhovka direction, Russian forces wiped out a Ukrainian army emplacement with four soldiers and wounded another three, the spokesman said.